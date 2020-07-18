Garry L. Carter Garry L. Carter passed away on July 15, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Garry was born on January 11, 1953 in Tulsa, OK He is survived by his wife, Wanda of 46 years, children, Christina Carter Durham of Collinsville, Susan Sykes (Jason) of Collinsville, Garry W. Carter (Amber) of Whitehead, IN. Grandchildren, Tiffany Tucker (Brandon Cline), Tyler Carter, Trinity Carter, Tanner Durham, Austin Sykes, Kaylee Sykes, and one great grandchild, Cameron Cline. Also surviving are siblings, Kenneth (Robyn) Carter of Oklahoma, Raymond (Kay) Carter of Oklahoma, Pat Daughtery of Florida, Donald (Fran) Carter of Florida and Ronald Carter (Donna) of Missouri. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Vera Carter of Oklahoma. Garry retired and worked for First Student Inc., Collinsville, IL Friends and family may visit on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00pm 2:00pm at Navigation Church 1205 Vandalia St., Collinsville, IL 62234. Service time will follow at 2:00pm at Navigation Church, Pastor Brent Johnson officiating.