Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leesman Funeral Home
7 East Mill
Millstadt, IL 62260
618-476-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Alberter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Alberter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Alberter Obituary
Gary Alberter Gary G. Alberter, 57 years of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia, Columbia, IL. He was born April 10, 1962, in Belleville, IL. Surviving are his son, Alex Alberter, his sister, Nancy Marlen, his two sisters-in-law, Jane Alberter and Marilyn Alberter, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Aurelia, nee Mueth, Alberter, his step-father, Carson "Corky" Eversmeyer, his two brothers, Dennis "Bing" Alberter and Allen "Mubba" Alberter and his brother-in-law, Dennis "Doc" Marlen. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Millstadt Food Pantry. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL., Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 7:30 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL., with Rev. Rob Dyer, officiating. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now