|
|
Gary Alberter Gary G. Alberter, 57 years of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia, Columbia, IL. He was born April 10, 1962, in Belleville, IL. Surviving are his son, Alex Alberter, his sister, Nancy Marlen, his two sisters-in-law, Jane Alberter and Marilyn Alberter, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Aurelia, nee Mueth, Alberter, his step-father, Carson "Corky" Eversmeyer, his two brothers, Dennis "Bing" Alberter and Allen "Mubba" Alberter and his brother-in-law, Dennis "Doc" Marlen. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Millstadt Food Pantry. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL., Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 7:30 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL., with Rev. Rob Dyer, officiating. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019