Gary Armfield Gary G. Armfield, 73, of Belleville, IL, born August 25, 1946, in Salem, MO, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Armfield was a supervisory aviation safety inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration before his retirement and was a United States Air Force veteran. Gary was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Grant and Mary Maxine, nee Davis, Armfield. Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra L., nee Spacek, Armfield, whom he married on October 7, 1967, at Oakside Community Church, Arroll, MO; two sons, Matthew G. (Darlene) Armfield of High Ridge, MO, and Brandon M. Armfield of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Marissa and Rebekah Armfield, and Brandon Jr., Kaylee and Eli Armfield; and two sisters, Mary Ann (Joe) Macy of Bel Aire, MD, and Lana Kaut of Ft. Worth, TX. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check the Renner website for future memorial service arrangements. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.


