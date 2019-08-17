|
BEARDEN- Gary L. Bearden, Jr., 50, died Aug. 15, 2019. Visitation from 4-7p on Aug. 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Scott Baker officiating. Private Burial at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL. A Celebration of Life and Benefit will be held from 12-8p on Aug. 24, 2019 at Smithton Senior Center, Smithton, IL. Arr. by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019