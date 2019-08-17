Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Bearden

Send Flowers
Gary Bearden Obituary
BEARDEN- Gary L. Bearden, Jr., 50, died Aug. 15, 2019. Visitation from 4-7p on Aug. 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Scott Baker officiating. Private Burial at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL. A Celebration of Life and Benefit will be held from 12-8p on Aug. 24, 2019 at Smithton Senior Center, Smithton, IL. Arr. by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.