George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smithton Senior Center
Smithton, IL
Gary Bearden Obituary
Gary Bearden Gary L. Bearden, Jr., 50, of Smithton, IL, born February 17, 1969, in Centreville, IL, passed away at home, after a brief battle with melanoma, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Gary was a production supervisor at Hubbell Wiegmann for 15 years. He was a motocross enthusiast and a member of the Belleville Enduro Team, where he was often the track announcer. Gary loved working in his "shop" and had an enthusiasm for everything fast. He had a contagious laugh and smile, and he never met a stranger. He lived his life to the fullest every day. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary L. Bearden, Sr; and his grandparents, Ray and Loretta Biver and Jim and Hazel Bearden. Surviving are his mother, Loretta Bearden, nee Bivera son, Cody (Samantha Bollmeier) Bearden; a daughter, LeeAnn Bearden, all of Smithton, IL; his companion, Emily Morris, nee Stumpf; and her children, Joe and Ella Morris; a sister, Tammy (Scott) Scharf of Millstadt, IL; a brother, Scott (Tracie) Bearden of Lenzburg, IL; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an Education Fund for LeeAnn Bearden, or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Scott Baker officiating. According to Gary's wishes, cremation will follow the services. A private burial will be held at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his Dad. A Celebration of Life and Benefit will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Smithton Senior Center, Smithton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019
