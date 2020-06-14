Gary Brezger Gary Lee Brezger, 72, of Belleville, IL, born February 7, 1948, in Bangor, ME, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Belleville, IL. Gary married his wife, Jean Lynn, on Oct 7, 1978, and was a loving husband of 41 years. He was also a dedicated father to his daughter, Pamela Kristin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Gary retired from the Kaskaskia Library System after more than 20 years. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and St. Louis Blues hockey. Gary was a cross-country runner in high school and college, and continued to enjoy watching cross-country, and track and field events throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Marion, nee Drew, Brezger; Surviving are his wife, Jean Lynn, nee Schmidt, Brezger; a daughter, Pamela Kristin Brezger; two sisters, Linda Brezger and Cindy Dunevant; a brother Steven Brezger; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.