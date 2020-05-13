Gary Criley Gary Robert Criley, 73 of Glen Carbon, passed away Friday May 8th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born February 19th 1947, in Centralia, IL. He was the son of the late Robert and Betty (nee Chambers) Criley. He graduated from Granite City High School in 1965 and married Patricia Mae Schiber on November 6th the same year. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a nuclear weapon specialist. Gary worked for Eastern Airlines, Houser Auto Parts and Holten Meat Company. He was quite handy, and never met a project he wasn't willing to tackle. Gary loved manicuring his lawn, polishing and showing his vehicles, barbecuing, and continuously working any project he could find or assist others with. He didn't sit still very much and was usually on the move. When he found the time, he always enjoyed a trip to the Lake of the Ozarks. In recent years, he has spent countless hours honoring our nation's veterans and first responders through various acts. Those left to cherish Gary's memory include his loving wife Patricia (nee Schiber) Criley; sons Jeffrey (Bonnie) Criley; Bradley Criley; daughter Kristina (Jamie) Kimmick; grandchildren, Abigail Criley; Ashley Criley; Austin Kimmick; Logan Kimmick; brother, Ronnie (Betty) Criley; nephews, Devon Criley; Aaron Criley; as well as many friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation or any veteran's charity of your choosing. To donate to Quilts of Valor Foundation, mail to: QOVF c/o Jan Copeland 62 E. Ferguson Avenue Wood River, IL 62095 To donate by PayPal, go to www.QOVF.org/donate and donate in his memory to the Three Rivers QOV, Group #598. Service: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private funeral service at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Gary will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.