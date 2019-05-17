Gary Erb Gary Herman Erb, 64, of Fenton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Bethesda Dilworth Care Center in Kirkwood, Missouri. He was born May 22, 1954, in Red Bud, Illinois, the son of Kermit G. and Margaret E. Erb (Winter) Gary married Barbara Jones on February 15, 1975 in New Athens, Illinois. Gary was a graduate of New Athens High School Class of 1972. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and mechanic who could fix just about anything. He enjoyed camping, travelling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Gary was a member of the Highland Masonic Lodge #583 and the brotherhood of the Fraternal Organization of Ainad Shriners in East St. Louis, IL. He was also a retired volunteer firefighter. Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Amy St. John, Christopher Erb, and Jeffrey Erb; his grandchildren, Danielle St. John and Patrick St. John; his brother, Ronald Erb; and his four-legged companions, Bear and Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents, father Kermit and mother Margaret; and his son-in-law, Eric St. John. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family, addressed to Barbara Erb, 684 Willow Creek Dr., Fenton, MO 63026. Service: A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Marissa Township Building, 221 E. Mill St., Marissa, IL 62257.

