Gary Lee Hermann Gary Hermann, 81, of Waterloo, IL; born on December 19, 1937 in Belleville, IL; passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Red Bud Care Center in Red Bud, IL. Mr. Hermann worked as a foreman at Midwest Rubber in Sauget, IL. Gary loved being outdoors and enjoyed trout fishing, camping, sports shooting (especially with his wife Vicki), boating and traveling. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and also like watching western films. He also loved his dogs. Most of all Gary loved spending time with his family and enjoyed barbecuing and grilling for them and he never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents Christopher and Viola, nee Krupp, Hermann. He is survived by his wife Victoria, nee Richards, Hermann. His daughters Debra (Greg) Rowold of New Athens, IL; Nancy (Greg) Scott of Lebanon, IL. His stepdaughters Michele Hatfield of Odessa, TX; Geraldine Monroe of Anchorage, AK. His grandchildren Hailey (Christopher) Kennett; Zachary Scott; Julie (Justin) Wakefield. His great-grandchildren Jackson Kennett; Monroe Kennett; Blaise Wakefield; Gannon Wakefield. Two sisters Jacklyn Hagan of Shiloh, IL; Joyce Skorcz of Kimberling City, MO. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Funeral: Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating. Burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Cemetery in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019