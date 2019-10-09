|
Gary Hiller Gary L. Hiller, 63, of Edwardsville, IL, born September 23, 1956 in Granite City, IL, to Marie F. (nee Wheatley) and the late Fred L. Hiller, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Creve Coeur, MO. After graduating from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Gary worked for 35 years as a supervisor in the trucking industry. His most recent position was with Fedex Freight in St. Charles, MO. Gary was a former resident of northwest Indiana for 25 years. In his spare time Gary studied his family genealogy, tracing his ancestry back to revolutionary war veterans and beyond. Through his research he created a family tree with over twenty thousand names. Gary will be remembered as an amazing father and a loving husband. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pam Hiller; sons, Brian (Juliette) Hiller; Stephen (Paul Hatley) Hiller; Brad Hiller; brothers, Jim (Wendi) Hiller; Tom (Jodi) Hiller; sister, Diana (John) Housley; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Evelyn Wenzel; 5 grandchildren; his dog Maggie; as well as many extended family members and friends. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the or to the Greater Missouri Chapter. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4-6 pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Service: A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held immediately following the visitation at 6:00 pm with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. A second service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Bache Chapel, Van Orin, IL, Friends may gather with the family from 12:00 until the start of the service. Gary will be laid to rest at Van Orin Repose Cemetery, Van Orin, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019