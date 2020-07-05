Gary Monroe Gary L. Monroe, 74, of Belleville, IL, born February 5, 1946, in Lebanon, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Gary graduated from Lebanon High School in 1964. He was a pattern maker at Belleville Pattern Company in Belleville for 33 years and retired from ASF-Keystone in May 2016. When he wasn't at work, he could be found creating and repairing stuff for his family and friends. Always a worker, Gary was a master wood craftsman and shared his talent with anyone who had a need (or an idea). Few people that knew Gary didn't have something he made or fixed in their home or yard. In addition to woodworking, Gary enjoyed camping, fishing, splitting wood with his buddies, and playing with his grandchildren. In his final months, he watched reruns of old westerns. Gary gave his heart to his Lord on November 10, 1983, at First Christian Church in Belleville and attended Metro East Christian Fellowship for the past 31 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward W. and Effie E., nee Meinhardt, Monroe, Sr.; brothers, Edward, Jr., Walter, Erwin, and Ralph Monroe; sisters, Dorothy Hammond, Mary Dontigney, Margaret (infant), and Martha Parker; father-in-law, Robert L. Fritz; a nephew, Marc Dontigney; and niece, Sara J. Fritz. He is survived by his wife, Debora S., nee Fritz, Monroe of Belleville, IL; son, Joshua G. (Cara) Monroe of Wright City, MO; daughter, Elizabeth "Libbi" J. (Mark) Venable of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren, Theodore "Teddy" and Mary Monroe; grandpups, Riley and Nessie; sister, Pamela (Richard) Koshko of Lebanon, IL; mother-in-law, Lois J. Fritz of Belleville, IL; brothers-in-law, Jack Parker of St. Jacob, IL, and Robert D. (Patti) Fritz of Belleville, IL; nephew Andrew (Raina) Fritz and children Rafferty and Rosey of Creve Couer, MO; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members; and many, many friends. Memorials may be made to Bond Christian Camp, 1119 Missouri Blvd, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262. Memorials will also be accepted at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Metro-East Christian Fellowship, 1790 W U.S. 50, O'Fallon, IL. Those who wish or need to avoid crowds can visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Metro East Christian Fellowship, with Pastor Richard Bersett officiating.