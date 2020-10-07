1/1
Gary Lee Simpson
1949 - 2020
Gary Lee Simpson
July 3, 1949 - October 5, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Gary Lee Simpson, 71, of Belleville, Illinois, born July 3, 1949 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away October 5, 2020 in Waterloo, Illinois from a degenerative neurological disorder.
Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a parishioner at the Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church in Belleville, Illinois. He was a graduate of Belleville West High School and graduated with honors from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, with a bachelor's degree in English. He was also a member of the Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra and member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Gary served as a greeter, reader and Eucharistic Minister at Cathedral. He also enjoyed gardening, chess and was an avid reader. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle, who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lyman A. Simpson; and his nephew, Scott Obst.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his mother, Edna Simpson, nee Schleicher; his brothers, Dean Simpson and David (Barbara) Simpson; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Ben) Dehler, Casey (Matt) Clarkson, Cory (Jordan) McClean, and Sean (Aiden) Simpson; his great nieces and nephews, Emma, Alivia, Landon, and Luka; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorials are appreciated to the Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church, Belleville, Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome. Com.
Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow with military honors in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
