Gary Lee Simpson

July 3, 1949 - October 5, 2020

Belleville, Illinois - Gary Lee Simpson, 71, of Belleville, Illinois, born July 3, 1949 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away October 5, 2020 in Waterloo, Illinois from a degenerative neurological disorder.

Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a parishioner at the Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church in Belleville, Illinois. He was a graduate of Belleville West High School and graduated with honors from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, with a bachelor's degree in English. He was also a member of the Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra and member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Gary served as a greeter, reader and Eucharistic Minister at Cathedral. He also enjoyed gardening, chess and was an avid reader. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle, who will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lyman A. Simpson; and his nephew, Scott Obst.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his mother, Edna Simpson, nee Schleicher; his brothers, Dean Simpson and David (Barbara) Simpson; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Ben) Dehler, Casey (Matt) Clarkson, Cory (Jordan) McClean, and Sean (Aiden) Simpson; his great nieces and nephews, Emma, Alivia, Landon, and Luka; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorials are appreciated to the Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church, Belleville, Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome. Com.

Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.

Funeral: Services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow with military honors in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.







