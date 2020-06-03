PIEPER - Gary G. Pieper, 71, of Columbia, IL, passed away May 30, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born April 12, 1949. Private visitation Wednesday June 3, 2020 from 9-10am at the Quernheim Funeral Home. Private Funeral to follow at 10am. A graveside service will be held following the private funeral. People are invited to attend while following normal social distancing guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store