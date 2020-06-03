Gary Pieper
PIEPER - Gary G. Pieper, 71, of Columbia, IL, passed away May 30, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born April 12, 1949. Private visitation Wednesday June 3, 2020 from 9-10am at the Quernheim Funeral Home. Private Funeral to follow at 10am. A graveside service will be held following the private funeral. People are invited to attend while following normal social distancing guidelines.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
