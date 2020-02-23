Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Gary English
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. English Sr.


11/5/1955 - 2/22/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary R. English Sr. Obituary
Gary R. English, Sr. Gary R. English, Sr., 64, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 5, 1955 St. Louis, MO died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Care in Lebanon, IL. Gary was a parts specialist for Cummins Sales and Service in St. Louis for over 40 years and a member of Mascoutah Moose Lodge #815. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth C. and Violet, nee McGuire, English and a brother Steven English. He is survived by his children, Christy English of Fairview Heights, IL, Gary R. English, Jr. of Troy, IL; six grandchildren, Brittany, Makayla, Karon English, Tyla McDuffie, Lexie English, Kaven Hudson; brothers and sisters, Karen Focum, Sharon English, Cheryl English, Charles English, Darryl English, Thomas English; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or Cedar Ridge Activity Fund, 1 Perryman Ln., Lebanon, IL 62254. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Bridges officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -