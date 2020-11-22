1/1
Gary Raish
1956 - 2020
Gary Raish
February 25, 1956 - November 18, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Gary G. Raish, 64, of Belleville, IL, born February 25, 1956, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his residence.
Gary enjoyed spending time outside in his yard and was meticulous about its appearance. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Lucille B. "Dolly", nee Sudholt, Raish; and his father-in-law, William Warren.
Surviving are his wife, Pamela, nee Warren, Raish; three children, Stacy (Ryan) Cole, Aaron (Nicole) Toben, and Amber (Kevin) Duggins; nine grandchildren, Sean Keck, Lana Keck, Annabel Cole, Lucas Cole, Alivia Toben, Taetem Toben, Emmy Toben, Kilah Duggins, and Linkin Duggins; five siblings, Phil (Kathy) Raish, Kathleen (Joe) Harnar,Jolene (Doug) Ahn, Marlene (Mike) Pearson,and Camalene (Dr. Roy) Northcutt; his mother-in-law, Ruby Warren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

0 entries
