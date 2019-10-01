|
|
|
RALSTON - Gary Don Ralston, 77, peacefully passed away September 25, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Godfrey, Illinois with his devoted wife by his side. In celebration of his life a visitation will be held from 4-7pm Thursday, October 3rd at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service beginning at 7pm. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019