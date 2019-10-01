Home

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
Gary Ralston Obituary
RALSTON - Gary Don Ralston, 77, peacefully passed away September 25, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Godfrey, Illinois with his devoted wife by his side. In celebration of his life a visitation will be held from 4-7pm Thursday, October 3rd at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service beginning at 7pm. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019
