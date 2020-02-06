Home

Gary Snyders II Obituary
Gary Snyders II Gary Michael Snyders II, 38, of Waterloo, Illinois, born January 26, 1982 in Alton, Illinois died February 2, 2020 in Lenzburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph S. Hurley and more than a stepdad, Mark E. Hurley. Surviving is his daughter, Allison N. Snyders; mother, Misty Lang; father, Gary Snyders I; ; brothers, Matthew Hurley, Josh Hurley, Zack O'Keefe and Jacob Lang; sister, Hannah Lang; grandmother, Arlene V. Totra; grandfather, Robert A. Totra; devoted friend, Hallie Jo Zollner and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation: will be held from1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hope Christian Church 9273 Coachstop Road, Columbia, IL 62236. Funeral: Service will follow the visitation at 4pm at the church. Metroeast Mortuary Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
