Gary Speakes Gary James Speakes, 62, of Belleville, IL, born January 24, 1958, in Washington, MO, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Gary worked in HVAC and carpentry in the local union and retired from MoDOT. He was a NASCAR fan and an avid hunter and fisherman. At one time, Gary held the record for the largest rainbow trout caught at Bennett Springs, MO. Gary along with his wife, Rita, was a member of the Dupo-East Carondelet Lions Club. People always say that they married their soul-mate, their better half, their other half to make them whole. Gary and his wife, Rita, were born exactly three days apart, the same year. They loved weekend road trips and finding new places to visit. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian S. Speakes. Surviving are his wife, M. Rita, nee Vance, Speakes; a son, James R. Speakes of St. Clair, MO; his parents, Charles and Virginia, nee Phillips, Speakes of Pacific, MO; a spiritual son, Collin L. Cramer of Belleville, IL; a brother, Michael (Amy) Speakes of Robertsville, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and his fur babies. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Lakewood Park Cemetery, Affton, Missouri.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.