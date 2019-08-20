|
STRADER- Gary G. Strader, of Edwardsville, Illinois, left us to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019