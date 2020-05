Or Copy this URL to Share

STRIEKER - Gary R. "Gett" Strieker, age 65, of Albers, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born December 31, 1954 in Belleville. A private graveside service will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery, Albers. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home



