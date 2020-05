Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

STUBENROUCH- Gary A. Stubenrouch, 64, of St. Louis, MO. blessed this world with his presence on July 16, 1955 and sadly lost his battle to Pancreatic Cancer on April 29, 2020. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store