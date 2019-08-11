Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Gary Thornsberry


1946 - 2019
Gary Thornsberry Obituary
Gary Thornsberry Gary Thornsberry, 73, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. He was born May 11, 1946 in Granite City, a son of the late Carl and Ruth (Adams) Thornsberry. He married Nancy (Hicks) Thornsberry in Granite City and she survives. He had retired from Johnson Controls in Michigan as a financial analyst. He had served his country with the Illinois National Guard and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Thornsberry; two sons, Eric (Kristin Williams) Thornsberry and Mark (Allison) Thornsberry; six grandchildren, Austin Rees, Aidan Williams, Cole Thornsberry, Zoie Williams, Calli Thornsberry and Avery Thornsberry; Garya brother, Craig (Carolyn) Thornsberry; two nephews, Bryan (Sherri) Thornsberry and Brett (Jeanne) Thornsberry; other extended family and friends. Service: In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon followed by a memorial gathering at the funeral home. In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests memorials may be made to or to the American Kidney Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
