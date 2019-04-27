|
Gary Ward Sr. Gary Frederick Ward Sr., of Granite City, IL died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in St Louis, MO. He was born on December 25, 1947, in Doniphan, MO. Mr. Ward was machine operator at Tower Automotive in Granite City, previous he was with St Louis Shipyards. Survivors include his sons, Gary Ward Jr, of Memphis, TN, and Steven Ward, of Granite City, and two granddaughters, Amanda Sinclair, of Wichita, KS, and Taylor Ward, of Granite City. His two great-grandsons, Jaxson and Noah, and his sister, Diane Ward, of Granite City. Proceeding Mr. Ward, in death, were his parents, Herbert Ward, of Grandin, MO and Lois Hofstetter, of Granite City. Family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to Stephens Cemetery, Route K, Doniphan, MO. Donations will be accepted during services. Visitation: Will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, Memorial Service with follow immediately, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Second Baptist Church of Granite City, 2100 Illinois Avenue.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019