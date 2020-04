Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE- Gary E. White, age 64, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, IL. A private family graveside will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

