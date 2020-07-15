Gayle Scheibel Gayle A. Scheibel, nee Herzog, 86, of Smithton, IL, born October 30, 1933, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, July 13, 2020, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Gayle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family always putting them first. She was a "canning expert" of whatever Ray grew in his fruit and vegetable garden. She filled her cabinets and our appetites with these mouth-watering treasures. Her vegetable soup, Easter lamb cake, almond crescent cookies, and her amazing apple pie were all family favorites. Gayle was a talented quilter and loved to crochet, making her children various gifts throughout the years. Her great sense of humor and wit made family conversations around the kitchen table lively and fun. Her favorite pastimes were rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, reading mystery books, doing puzzles, going to quilt bingos, and playing cards, especially pinochle. Gayle was a 1951 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She was active for many years in the Cathedral Grade School Mother's club and Girl Scouts. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Quilter's Group, making quilts for their church picnics and bingos. Gayle and Ray would have celebrated their 66 th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by two sons, Gerard E. Scheibel and Joseph A. Scheibel; her parents, Irvin and Iva, nee Misplais, Herzog; and two sisters, Audrey (Melvin) Poniske and Marie (Marvin) Zipfel. Surviving are her husband, Raymond F. Scheibel, whom she married on July 17, 1954; ten children, Christine M. (Stephen) Soucy of Belleville, IL, Marjorie A. (August) Werner of Belleville, IL, Therese M. (Richard) Hottenrott of Smithton, IL, Joan A. (Mark) Biekert of Smithton, IL, James R. (Julie) Scheibel of Ft. Worth, TX, Angela F. (James) Thomas of Ballwin, MO, William M. (Christina) Scheibel of Millstadt, IL, Cheryl J. (Patrick) Michael of Fairview Heights, IL, Jerome R. (Gwendelyn) Scheibel of Millstadt, IL, and Maria J. Watts of Belleville, IL; 33 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made in the form of masses or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9 to 10:30 am Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, with Fr. Stanley Konieczny officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.