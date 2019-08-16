|
|
Gene Haege Gene D. Haege, 88, of Mascoutah, IL born May 17, 1931 in New Memphis Station, IL, died Wednesday August 14, 2019, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Nashville, IL. Gene worked in construction and construction management. He was a former member of the Mascoutah City Council and the Mascoutah Fire Department He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Frieda, nee Grohs, Haege. a brother, Robert Haege, and a sister-in-law, Muriel Haege. He is survived by his wife, Joyce K., nee Curry, Haege whom he married on Sept. 5, 1956 in Cornith, MS; a daughter, Judy Polczynski of Nashville, IL; a son, Dolph Haege and (special friend Tanya Miller) Haege of Belleville, IL; two grandchildren, Drew and Emily Polczynski; one great grandson, Kieton Polczynski; and one nephew, Randy Roza. Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 3 to 5:30 PM Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 5:30 PM Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019