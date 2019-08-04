|
Gene Mehrtens Gene Emil Mehrtens, 90, of Springfield, MO, passed into eternity on July 31, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO. He was born on March 16, 1929 to parents Emil and Emma (nee Kruse) Mehrtens. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Delphine (Pape) and Esther (Schmidt); brothers-in-law Gilbert Pape and Roland Schmidt; sister-in-law Wilma Mehrtens. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (nee Pennock) Mehrtens; brother Dale Mehrtens; sister Shirley (Don) Mehrmann; sons Robert (Bernice) Mehrtens and James (Jim) Mehrtens, daughters Connie (Lowell) Allen and Jane (Todd) Stone; step-daughters Rhonda (Mike) Tautphaeus and Teri (Dave) Enslow; step-son Bruce (Melissa) Gregory; 13 grandchildren Bob, Thomas, Jason, Brandon, Jessica, Paul, Shellsea, Ashley, Lance, Alexis, Michael, Payton, and Gabrielle; 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gene served in the United States Coast Guard, followed by 26 years of service as an Illinois State Trooper. He and his wife Elizabeth owned and operated a pest control business in Branson, MO before retiring at Table Rock Lake. Service: Services for Gene will be at 11:30 am Monday, August 5, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the funeral home. Greenlawn Funeral Home East
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019