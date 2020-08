Or Copy this URL to Share

RHODEN- Rev. S. Gene Rhoden, 84, born May 16, 1936 of Lebanon, Illinois, departed this life Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Funeral service was at 12:30 P. M. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and he was laid to rest in College Hills Cemetery; Lebanon, Illinois.



