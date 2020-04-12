|
Gene Rice Gene L. Rice, age 83, of Waterloo, born February 11, 1937, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. He graduated from Cahokia Commonfields High School in 1955 and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He married his wife and best friend, Nancy (Brooks) Rice, September 6, 1957. In 1997, he retired as Logistics Supervisor after 30 years at Monsanto Krummrich Plant in Sauget, IL. Gene had been a member of Westview Baptist Church in Belleville, where he became an ordained deacon, and First Baptist Church in Waterloo. He currently attended and was a member at Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. In the early years Gene, Nancy and family did a lot of camping and boating. Later, they had a second home at Lake of Egypt near Marian, IL. The last 15 years Gene and Nancy had wintered at Sunshine Country Club Estates in Harlingen, TX. For several years on Wednesdays they have attended the RSVP Orchestra dances at various senior centers in the area. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Rice, and his mother, Grace Rice Heslop. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his sister Margaret (Rice) Alling of Fort Worth, TX, his son David (Angela) Rice of High Ridge, MO, daughter Shari (Larry) Kruep of Barnhart, MO, granddaughters, Autumn (Bryan) Maag and Emily Rice, grandsons, Colton Kruep, Jonathan (fiancé Sahara Richison) Rice and Austin Rice, and great-grandson, Jackson Maag. Due to the current pandemic situation, private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held later when possible.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020