Geneva Douthit

Geneva I. Douthit Geneva Irene Douthit, nee Crossen, 92, of Collinsville, IL, born on April 27, 1928 in Moark, AR, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Douthit on October 18, 2002; a son, Steve Douthit; grandchildren, Sara Spies, Ricky L. Douthit, Jr. and infant, Katylin Melching; her parents, Ernst and Pearl, nee Peterson, Crossen; a brother, Oscar Crossen; a sister, Doris Robison Surviving are her sons, Carl (Kathy) Douthit, Sr. of Bingham, IL, Ricky (Patty) Douthit, Sr. of Edwardsville, IL and Gary Douthit of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren; great grandchildren; a great great-granddaughter; a sister, Wilma Castelli of Collinsville, IL; a brother, Charles Crossen of O'Fallon, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to her friends, Linda andTommy French, Carol Bean, Dotty Palmisano, Nancy Riggs and her beloved dog, Rusty. A special thanks to her grandsons for serving as her pallbearers, Mikel, Kurt, Bradley, Chad, Justin, Ricky III and Kyle. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Visitation: will be from 10 to 12 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. David Seaton officiating.