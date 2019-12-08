|
Geneva Miller Geneva Patsy Miller, 88 of O'Fallon Illinois passed away on Friday December 6th. She was born November 13th, 1931 in East St Louis to Valdi and Lilly Kane. She married Jim Miller in 1974 in Belleville Illinois. He preceded her in death in 2014. Surviving is her sister, Velda Ogar; her children, Susie Mezo, Linda Bogacki (Paul), Jill Darin (Ron), Evelyn Cox (Paul), Sarah Dobecki (John); her grandchildren, Rick Vandeford, Joseph Mezo, Jeffrie Mezo, Jason Mezo, Debbie Bogacki, Mary Bogacki, Ron Darin, Christy Darin, Zach Billyeu, Chole Dobecki, Luke Dobecki; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Valdi and Lilly Kane; her husband, James Miller; siblings, Opal Righter, Berta Hicks, and Luella Meyer. Memorial donations may be made to Paws for Pets and Edgemont Bible Church of Fairview Heights, IL. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Geneva was very dedicated to her faith and her church. She enjoyed bible study and attended many of her churches functions. She was also very loving to her family. Geneva will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. Visitation: A visitation for Geneva will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019