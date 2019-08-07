|
Genevieve Hall Genevieve "Genny" J. nee Wycoff, Hall, 92, of Traverse City, MI, born Sunday, May 1, 1927 in Amery, WI, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Traverse City, MI. Genny was the daughter of Benjamin Wycoff and Frances (Sandquist) Wycoff. G enny taught Home Economics at LaGrove High School in Farina, IL and was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. She loved sewing and gardening. Genny spent a great deal of her spare time at the sewing machine creating clothes for anyone who needed them. When her children were in grade school, Genny spent her summers traveling with her family far and wide visiting the many wonderful sites and National Parks that North America has to offer. She was an avid reader and read everything in sight. She was the world's greatest fan of the St Louis Baseball Cardinals and not only watched every game, but kept score all the way through, marking every detail. One of her fondest memories was getting a visit from former Cardinal, Jack Clark, when she was recovering from a surgery. Genny maintained friendships with her former students for the rest of her life along with many friends and family members, no matter how far away they moved. She touched countless lives, was cherished by many, and loved by all. Genny was most importantly a loving mother and grandmother and for this, she will be missed most of all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Hall. Surviving are her daughter, Ginger (Randy), Deweese from Richardson, Tx; son, Peter "Pete" (Denise) Hall, Traverse City, MI; grandchildren, Steaphan, Nathan and Kaitlyn and her loving dog, BooBoo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and from 10:00 - 11:00 am - Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Larry Patton and Rev. Robert Souders officiating Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019