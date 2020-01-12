Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Genevieve Hommel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Hommel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Hommel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Hommel Obituary
Genevieve Hommel Genevieve M. "Genny" Hommel, nee Goodman, 62, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 12, 1957 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Genny was a retired patient care assistant from Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth L. and Helene M., nee Peerman, Goodman and a brother, Mark Goodman. Surviving are her husband, Michael F. Hommel; her daughters, Amanda Hommel of Shiloh, IL, Erica Hommel of San Diego, CA; eight brothers and sisters, Tom Goodman, Jim (Shirley) Goodman, Bill (Kathy) Goodman, John (Melody) Goodman, Mary (Allen) Friedman, Suzann (Terry) Mueller, Jeff (Deborah) Goodman, Jerry Goodman (Susan Lukavsky); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Patricia (Frank) Robles, Tim (Julia) Hommel; dear friends, Tom (Kathy) Mattern, Sue Goodman; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to the family's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -