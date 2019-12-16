|
BAECHTOLD - George Howard Baechtold passed away unexpectedly at Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach on December 7, 2019. Visitation will be 9-10am Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. immediately following the visitation. Burial with full military honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019