Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for George Baechtold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Baechtold

Send Flowers
George Baechtold Obituary
BAECHTOLD - George Howard Baechtold passed away unexpectedly at Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach on December 7, 2019. Visitation will be 9-10am Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. immediately following the visitation. Burial with full military honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -