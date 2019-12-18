|
George Howard Baechtold Howard was born in Granite City, Illinois, to Annette Marie Strackeljahn and George Henry Baechtold on August 19th, 1928. Howard died unexpectedly at 12:24 pm at Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach on December 7th, 2019. Howard grew up in Collinsville, Illinois, during the Great Depression and WWII. George Sr. had an electrical contracting business called City Electric Co. which was located on Main street in Collinsville. Annette was a full-time stay-at-home mom who happened to be a phenomenal cook. Howard graduated from Elmhurst College in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. After college, he enlisted in the US Navy and became an electrician. His commanding officer noticed that he had a degree, so he sent him to Officer Candidate School. Howard kept a bust of President Harry Truman who commissioned him an officer and a gentleman on October 1, 1951. Howard served during the Korean War aboard the USS Boyd DD 544, which was a Fletcher Class Destroyer, and he served on a mine sweeper. While in the Navy, Howard served in a number of roles including CIC Watch Officer, Electronics Officer, Crypto Watch Officer, Navigator, and general Line Officer. Howard left the Navy as a full Lieutenant. After the Navy, Howard applied to two law schools and was accepted to both University of California Berkeley and the University of Southern California. Howard preferred the warm weather in Southern California and attended USC Law School receiving his Juris Doctorate in 1959. Howard practiced law in the San Fernando Valley for approximately 15 years. He specialized in wills, contracts, probate, real estate, and corporate law. It wasn't until the mid-70s that Howard found his calling and true love. A friend from California State University Northridge asked Howard if he would teach a class in the business law department. Howard jumped at the opportunity and spent the next 21 years at CSU Northridge. Howard retired as a full professor. Helping students was Howard's passion. Being in front of the classroom was like a "duck to water." Howard retired to Laguna Beach, California, and is survived by Joe Baechtold-Moreno, Christie Schuetz, Laura Baker, Glenn Schuetz, and numerous other cousins. Visitation: will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be at 10 a.m. immediately following the visitation with Pastor Katie Jo Bielke officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019