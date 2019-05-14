George "Bill" WilliamBallhausen George Ballhausen, 89, of Swansea, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary (nee Boehm) Ballhausen. Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris (nee Schmulbach) Ballhausen; children, Terry Ballhausen, Linda (Keith) Monken, and Becky (Forrest) Carl; grandchildren, Tracy, Steven, Christopher, Nicole, Timothy, Jason, and Samantha; great grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Sydney, Joey, Caiden, Kolten, Keagen, Ella, Lucy, and Brennan; great great grandchild, Aubree; sister, Mary Helen Erlinger (the late Kirk) Erlinger of WI; and dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bill was a quiet man who always liked to keep busy. He spent four years in the US Air Force and made his living in sales for building supplies and helped build many outbuildings and pole barns throughout the area. He loved to fish and he and Doris really enjoyed their home on the lake. Bill loved to garden and helping other people with projects. He was known as the "neighborhood maintenance man." He spent Friday afternoons with his buddies playing Bridge and his kind heart and zest for life will be missed. Visitation: Friends may visit on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-6p.m at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville. Services: Services will follow visiation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Bill will be inurned at a later date at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary