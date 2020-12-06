1/1
George E. Bilyeu
1955 - 2020
November 30, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - George E. Bilyeu 65 of Collinsville, IL passed away on November 30. 2020. George retired from Hunter Engineering. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play his guitar. He formally coached Khoury league baseball.
George was born November 12, 1955 in E. St. Louis the son of the late Arthur and Dolores nee Dashke Bilyeu. He married Debra Rast January 20, 1973.
George is survived by his wife and two sons Chris of Collinsville, IL.and Jason (Queenie) of Collinsville, IL. and one granddaughter Emma. Brother and sisters Lynn Ashcroft of Collinsville, IL., Elizabeth and Jack Lillies of Troy, Il., Lee and Gale Bilyeu Granite City, Il. Donna and Thomas Weimer of Harrisburg, Pa. and Carrie and Paul Lewis of Mt. Olive, Il. Also survived by several Uncles,,Aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews Survived by his mother-in-law. Jackie Rast of Fairview Heights, Il. George had four special feline friends named Cupcake, Sophie, Blacky Boy and Stormy.
Funeral services are to be private.
Kassly Funeral Home
Collinsville, Illinois


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
