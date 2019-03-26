Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fehrenback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Fehrenback

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Fehrenback Obituary
George C. Fehrenback George Fehrenback, 88, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Highland, with his daughter by his side. George was born February 24, 1931, to George and Marzella (nee Correll) Fehrenback, in Paterson, N.J. On September 29, 1950, he married Anita Wyckof in Paterson N.J. George was a Past Master and member of Southern Lakes #12, F & AM, Delavan, WI for 54 years. He adored his wife and loved his family. George is survived by his daughter, GiGi (Joe) Cline, Highland, IL; granddaughter, Heather Merkle, Highland, IL; great grandson, Hunter; special friend, Rosemary Olliges, Germantown, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marzella Fehrenback; wife, Anita Fehrenback; daughter, Debra Fehrenback. Services: No services will be held. Interment at a later date. MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meridith Funeral Home
Download Now