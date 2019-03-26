|
George C. Fehrenback George Fehrenback, 88, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Highland, with his daughter by his side. George was born February 24, 1931, to George and Marzella (nee Correll) Fehrenback, in Paterson, N.J. On September 29, 1950, he married Anita Wyckof in Paterson N.J. George was a Past Master and member of Southern Lakes #12, F & AM, Delavan, WI for 54 years. He adored his wife and loved his family. George is survived by his daughter, GiGi (Joe) Cline, Highland, IL; granddaughter, Heather Merkle, Highland, IL; great grandson, Hunter; special friend, Rosemary Olliges, Germantown, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marzella Fehrenback; wife, Anita Fehrenback; daughter, Debra Fehrenback. Services: No services will be held. Interment at a later date. MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019