Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
George Filcoff Hon. George Filcoff, Jr. was born March 11, 1934 in Granite City, Illinois to George Filcoff Sr. and Anka Tchasovnicarova Filcoff, both of whom were brought to live in America from Bulgaria by their parents to seek a better life, met while attending Washington University in St. Louis while Anka studied music and George Sr. studied engineering. Judge Filcoff grew up in Madison and Granite City, Illinois and was often known throughout Madison County and some of St. Clair County as the boy who delivered the milk to your door as his father owned the Granite City Dairy and George would chip ice and deliver the fresh milk from the back of the milk truck to all of the customers door steps. George graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with B.A. and J.D in 1957, was a Golden Legion member of Phi Delta Theta and a member of Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity. He also attended semesters at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan Ann Arbor and often recalled his favorite summer job in college being a life guard near the Oak Street Beach in Chicago and learned to dance during a summer spent in Ann Arbor where he was the only guy in full dance class. Judge Filcoff was commissioned as a reserve officer in 1957 to the Army of the United States after Officer Candidate School and graduated with the United States Army Air Defense School in 1958 in Ft. Bliss, Texas for his assignment to Artillery. Captain George Filcoff Jr. was honorably discharged from the reserves January 9, 1969. Captain Filcoff was proud of his service and enjoyed his time most notably at Fort Bliss Texas, Fort Knox Kentucky and White Sands New Mexico. Judge Filcoff started in the practice of law under Morris Chapman in Granite City, IL whom he recalled being the greatest trial attorney in the area at the time. On the first day of practice after being sworn in to the bar, George was given a file and told he was trying a case that morning and that he had to go straight to the Courthouse. Although the case did not have favorable facts, the jury ruled in George's favor he believed because they felt sorry for him after the presiding judge was so hard on him and George had to explain it was his first trial. Amazed by his success, his boss told him to do and say the same thing at a different trial the very next day. After five years with Morris, George began his life long partnerships with John Gitchoff and Lance Callis in Granite City, Illinois. George recalled practicing with his dearest friends at this time was the most rewarding, fun and exciting times of his professional life. During this time, George was also the City Attorney for Granite City and City of Madison. Judge Filcoff was sworn in as judge in Madison County, Illinois in 1977 where he would serve on the bench for nearly twenty years in various capacities and retired as a Judge of the Circuit Court of Madison County, Illinois in 1995. For more than a decade the only family judge in the county, Judge Filcoff performed tens of thousands of divorces or family cases, was known for moving cases and knowing the law. After his retirement from the bench, Judge Filcoff practiced law until his death for another twenty-four years going back to practice Of Counsel at the Callis Law Firm. Always a general practitioner of law, Judge Filcoff also worked as in-house counsel to Highland Supply Company and was the attorney for Metro East Sanitary District. Judge Filcoff began to train his son, Derek Filcoff, at this time, teaching him about the law business and how to practice what he loved for over sixty years always maintaining that it was privilege and an honor to represent people. Judge Filcoff was a member of the following bars and associations: 1958, Illinois; 1957, Missouri; 1958, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Illinois; 1958, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois; 1968, U.S. Supreme Court, The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, American Trial Lawyers Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, American Arbitration Association, New York State Association of Trial Lawyers, American Bar Association and was past President of the Madison County Illinois Bar Association. Judge Filcoff was recognized numerous times in Chicago Magazine's Top Lawyer and Super Lawyer editions as one of the top attorneys in Illinois. Judge Filcoff enjoyed watching football and attended most of the St. Louis Football Cardinal home games in the 1970s and 1980s and many Mizzou and Illini home games at that time. For 25 years, George has had season tickets to the University of Florida Football games and looked forward every year to attending as many games in Gainesville, FL as possible and had the nickname in Gator circles, including the Gateway Gator Club in St. Louis, MO as Gator George. Judge Filcoff was proud of his culture that he carried on from his parents that included food (anything with lamb and Bulgarian banitsa) and classical music. Some of George's favorite hobbies were travel. He took his daughters to 39 States, loved the State of Florida from the time he first visited it in the 1960s and spent much of his vacation there, and took his son to far off places like Egypt and Greece but Spain above all was his favorite place to visit. He was a student of the golf swing, a voracious reader of books, journals, newspapers, and magazines and he had often finished every major, local and legal newspaper before breakfast. He loved exploring Walt Disney World, being near the beach on Longboat Key, FL, eating blue crab at Walt's Fish Market, visiting Ginnie Springs, eating at the Columbia's on St. Armand's Circle, spending time at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, finding new BBQ places on backroads, canoeing the Myakka river, flying kites on Art Hill in St. Louis, collected anything that had Don Quixote on it and loved anything with Marilyn Monroe. He loved talking to people everywhere he went and had a wealth of stories he loved to share with everyone. Two phrases you were likely to hear from George were "just be nice to everyone" and "better a day early than a minute late". Hon. George Filcoff Jr. leaves behind his wife, Deborah J. Filcoff and their son, Derek, and his daughters Kimberly, Krista and Kitty, grandchildren Errity, Brandy, Ashley, Katey, Tucker and Fallyn, and great-grandchildren, Jaelen, Evan, Conner, Liam, Hunter, Elora, Isaiah, Isaac, Jesiah and Ace. In lieu of flowers, Judge Filcoff was a big believer in education opening doors to opportunities and shaping the future. Donations can be made to the University of Florida-FL Opportunity Scholarship fund F012979 in memory of George Filcoff, Jr. Checks/money orders to: University of Florida Foundation, Gifts & Records Dept., PO BOX 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604. Please write George Filcoff Jr. in the memo line of the check if possible. Or if you wish to give via credit card, you may call (877)351-2377. Condolences may be expressed online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Celebration of his Life: In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019