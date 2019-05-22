George Frame Rev. George E Frame, 83, of Belleville IL, born on October 10, 1935, in East St Louis, IL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Ann Arbor, MI. George was a scientific sales specialist at Fisher Scientific in St Louis for 40 years but was best known for his 45 years as pastor of the historic First Baptist Church in Freeburg, retiring with his last service just one day before his 70th birthday. George was a beloved servant of the Lord and member of the Freeburg Community. His spirit of community helped to start a long tradition of community church services in Freeburg, stressing that it's not the type of church that matters but the love of God and friendship. He was a Minister to many and a friend to all. He was a devoted father and who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Dee Anna, nee Gauch, Frame; his parents, George and Minnie, nee Burlo, Frame; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Estelle Gauch. Surviving are his son David (Katheryn) Frame, and granddaughter, Kiera Frame, all of Dexter, MI. We celebrate a life filled with years of devotion to God, Church and Family. In lieu of flowers memorials can made be made to Kiera's Hope Project, a non-profit research organization for Georges granddaughter with CDKL5 Disorder, a rare neurologic disorder CDKL5research.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, and from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius and Dr. David Frame officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.



