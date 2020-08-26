1/1
George G. Schaub Sr.
George Schaub Sr. George G. Schaub, Sr. 78, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, August 2, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL. George worked as a Shop Foreman for Ameren Illinois. As a former contractor, he also taught classes at Ameren Illinois designing manuals, and designing and making hands-on equipment. George was a former Trustee on the board for the Villa Hills Fire Department and former Volunteer Fireman, former Signalman at TRRA, and former Signalman at Alton & Southern RR. He graduated from Belleville Township High School, Belleville Junior College, and Rankin Technical College. He was a very loving husband and father to his children. George was called "Uncle George" by many kids growing up because they would bring their bicycles to him to fix. George was the most caring and helpful person to everyone you will ever meet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilmore and Florence, nee Dycus, Schaub; brother, David E. Schaub; grandsons, David William Schaub, Jr., George G. Schaub, III. Surviving are his wife, Della M., nee Capell, Schaub of Belleville, IL; sons, George G. (Erica) Schaub, Jr. of Granite City, IL, David William Schaub, Sr. (Gina Hassard) of Belleville, IL, daughter, Tina Peterson (fiance Bobby Morber) of Swansea, IL; 6 grandchildren, Amber (Len) Sutton, Lisa (Jeremy) Meyer, Travis Schaub, Samantha Schaub, Austin Peterson, Aubree Peterson; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, cousins and many friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Monsignor Bill McGee officiating. Private family interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
