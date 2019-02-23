Home

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
George Marion Gordon George Gordon, age 76, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. George was born on February 21, 1942 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Thomas S. Gordon Sr. and Aline (McCord) Gordon. On September 12, 1992, George married Sharon (Matheny) Wallace in Granite City, IL. He retired from MAPCO after many years of dedicated service. George was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball games. He also enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and playing games of chance. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he adored. George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Paulette (Williams) Gordon; sister, Phyllis Boone; and by a grandson. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon Gordon; loving children, Mike (Laura) Gordon, Gina (Corby) Davison, Dennis (Tonya) Wallace, Stacie (Tony) Sandella and Jeffrey Wallace all of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Thomas S. (Elsie) Gordon of Collinsville, IL, Carolyn (Steven) Battles of Marine, IL and Sandy (Russell) Fleming of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.that Visitation: Will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 lol p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040. Service: In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019
