George Gregurec George Andrew Gregurec, age 93, of Collinsville, IL, fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away May 30, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Extended Care in Clayton, MO. George was born on April 24, 1927 in Fairmont City, IL to Andrew and Matilda Gregurec, nee Sudja. He was raised in East St. Louis, IL and proudly served his county in the Navy, Army Air Corps, and Air Force. George was a graduate of Parks College of St. Louis University with a B.S. in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, and an Airframe and Engine Mechanics License. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946 and was a communications officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1953. He was a charter member of the Society of Logistics Engineers, having served as Chairman of the Technical Activities Committee in the St. Louis Chapter and was recognized for substantially assisting the chapter. He represented MCAIR Product Support Division on the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Aerospace Maintenance Committee for four years. George retired in 1990 from McDonnell Douglas and was the Director of Program Product Support, New Aircraft Products. His primary function was to analyze new aircraft and customer support technology initiatives, influence new aircraft systems design and develop advanced support concepts for new MCAIR products. George joined MCAIR as a technical writer in 1953 after having worked for Ozark Airlines in 1950 in DC-3 maintenance, teaching aircraft mechanics at Parks College in 1951, and a stint in the U.S. Air Force. He worked on power plant and fuel systems assignments on the F-2H, F-3H, F-101, and the F-4H. Subsequently he had management responsibility for Customer Personnel Requirements Analysis, Customer Facilities Requirements Analysis and Site Surveys, Maintainability, and Maintenance Engineering on the F-4 program. He was assistant to the Integrated Logistics Support Director for the F/A-18 proposal. In 1976, he was promoted to Director, Logistics Engineering, a position he held for twelve years until his assignment to his present position in January, 1988. George thoroughly loved his career. He said he looked forward to his job and never had a bad day. He will be remembered for his generosity, humor, and devotion to family. George married Louise J. Costello on October 13, 1951 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Washington Park, IL. They enjoyed nearly 53 years of marriage, raising three children in East St. Louis, IL, before moving to Troy, IL, then Collinsville, IL. Together they enjoyed spending time with family and occasional travel during retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul Society. George delivered meals and essential supplies to families in need throughout the community. A devout Catholic, he was a member of Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. He was a member of a band in his youth and enjoyed music throughout his life and good movies. George enjoyed professional basketball, baseball, and boxing matches. He dined out for lunch daily and loved going to his favorite restaurant, Fazzi's, in Collinsville, IL. George referred to Fazzi's as 'The Club". The staff and clientele came to know him and grew to love his great sense of humor. They always had his coffee waiting for him as he arrived. The family would like to thank the Fazzi's family and staff for their kindness, compassion, and friendship. George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise J. Gregurec, nee Costello; his parents, Andrew and Matilda Gregurec, nee Sudja; dear uncle Charles Baricevic and dear aunt Frances "Fanny" Baricevic, nee Sudja; dear daughter-in-law, Carolyn A. (Steve) Gregurec, nee Krieger; dear cousin, Charles Baricevic, who was raised with him and was like a brother, and Charles' dear wife Florence Baricevic, nee Cronin. He is survived by his children, Stephen A. Gregurec, Kathleen A. Gregurec, and Andrea F. (Mike) Lobbig; grandchildren, Michelle R. (Mike) Shellenberg, Kari A. Sexton, Christopher M. Sexton, Andrew G. Gregurec, Kyle J. (Katey) Gregurec, Ryan M. Lobbig, Megan K, Lobbig, Brandon A. Lobbig, Aric (Nicole) Kreeger; great-grandchildren, Michael Shellenberg, Alyssa Sexton, Ashley Sexton, Alec Sexton, and Emerson Kreeger; great-great-grandchildren, Alaina Sexton and Aspen Sexton; dear cousins, Sister John LaLande (Mary Beth) Baricevic SSND, the Honorable John (Marti) Baricevic, Dennis Baricevic, Frank "Buddy" (Marilyn) Baricevic; and dear brother-in-law, Thomas Costello. Thank you to dear family friends, Mary Ferguson, Kathy Durham and Margaret Mertens for your visits with George and family support. Thank you to the Chamberlain, Kurtz, and Bruns families for being the best neighbors and for your friendship. The family would like to thank the staff at Cooperative Care in Fairview Heights, especially Tiwhisha Luster, Frankie Lewis, Judy Claypool, Camissa Stevenson, Becky Lemmonds and Barnes Jewish Extended Care in Clayton, MO for their dedication and compassion in caring for George. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or to Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL with Rev. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.