George Henderson Jr. George Louis Henderson Jr., age 90 of Collinsville, IL, born December 17, 1928 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing Home in Caseyville, IL. George was a retired tool & die maker and machinist for Shell Oil. He was a Navy veteran. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren especially watching their games. George was preceded in death by his parents George Louis and Trudy (nee Beaver) Henderson Sr. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rose M. (nee Reid) Henderson, whom he married November 25, 1948, two sons; Floyd "Dean" (Theresa) Henderson of House Springs, MO, George (Sharon) Henderson of Collinsville, IL, a daughter George Ann (Robert Arnold) Henderson of Collinsville, IL, three grandchildren; Paul (Elizabeth) Henderson, Keith Henderson, Cale (Kathi) Henderson, three great grandchildren; Cassi (James) Imo, Ciara and Michaela Henderson, and one great-great grandson James Imo III. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or Vitas Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral: service will be at 10:30am on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Dennis Price officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2019