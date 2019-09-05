Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
George Justus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Justus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Justus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Justus Obituary
George Justus George W. Justus, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born May 12, 1936 in St. Louis, MO died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. He was a farmer and formerly worked for Swift and Company in East St. Louis and also for Heberer Equipment Co. in Mascoutah. George was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL and a long-time Mascoutah Township Trustee. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred E. and Emma E., nee Johnson, Justus and a sister, Doris Justus. Surviving are his wife, Frieda E., nee Albert, Justus whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on September 14, 1957; two sons, Michael (Sandra) Justus of Freeburg, IL, Allen (Jody) Justus of Mascoutah, IL; two granddaughters, Eden (Russell) Crothers and Michaela Justus; a brother, Fred (Evelyn) Justus of Lexington, KY; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Judith Weis, Dr. Pavan Gupta and Dr. Matthew J. Koch and their staff, as well as the staff of St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now