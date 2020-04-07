|
|
|
George Klann George R. Klann, age 87, of Freeburg, IL, born on May 16, 1932, in Litchfield, IL, to George and Marie, nee York, Klann, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his residence. George was a 1950 graduate of Freeburg High School and a 1959 graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. He retired from Magna Bank Group with over 25 years of service. A lifetime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Freeburg, George served on the church council and other various committees. He served many years as a Village Trustee of Freeburg, including two terms as the Mayor. George was a member of the Freeburg Chamber of Commerce, a member and Post Commander of the Freeburg American Legion Post 550, and a member of the Freeburg VFW Post 7074. He served as Treasurer of the Freeburg Recreation Association for many years. He also served on the Freeburg Grade School District 70 school board and other community organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Peggy Scheid; and a brother-in-law John Schweiger. Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Sharon, nee Scheid, Klann, whom he married on June 4, 1960; his 5 children, Richard (Karen) Klann of Fountain Hills, AZ, Ronald (Lana) Klann of Batavia, IL, Jennifer (Curtis) Hummert of Mascoutah, IL, Lisa (Keith) Schlesinger of Boonsboro, MD, and Steven Klann of East Boston, MA;8 grandchildren, Caitlin Klann, Thomas (Kayla) Klann, Samuel Klann, Chelsi (fiancé Michael Lloyd) Hummert, Mitchell Hummert, Carly (fiancé Jonathan Duke) Schlesinger, Madalyn Schlesinger, and Nicholas Klann; 2 sisters, Marion Schweiger and Sharon Motes; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul's UCC Renovation Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held at St. Paul's UCC, Freeburg, IL followed by a private graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020