George Kroder George "Tom" Thomas Kroder, age 71 of Collinsville, IL, born August 1, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Tom attained a Master's of Science and Safety from Central Missouri State University. He also attended Ranken Technical College earning an electrical degree. He worked for St. Louis Community College for over 25 years as a risk manager, the State of Illinois as an EMT Coordinator, part-time as a code inspector for the City of Collinsville, part-time for the Collinsville Area Recreational District (C.A.R.D.) and did electrical work on the side. He was one of the founders for the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency (C.E.M.A.) and was an avid photographer. He was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary nee Giedeman Kroder; and parents, Ralph and Eileen nee Mulconnery Kroder. He is survived by a daughter, Kayla (Brian Leger) Kroder of Collinsville, IL; son, Mark (Jenny) Kroder of Swansea, IL; five grandchildren: Dylan, Savannah, Isabella, Jason, and Shaighly; and a sister, Peggy Kroder of Silver Spring, MD. Memorials may be made to C.E.M.A. and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home with Father Jim Long officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020