MCCLARY - George Densmore McClary, 86, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorial Gathering is Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Due to Covid 19 regulations, the Memorial Service will follow and will be private. Arrangements handled by Lake ViewFuneral Home



