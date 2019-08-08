|
George Niklich George H. Niklich, 97, of Belleville, IL passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rose (nee Luesse) Niklich; step-father, Augest Waltemate; his adoring wife, Ethel F. (nee Kipp) Niklich; and siblings, Blaze Niklich, Kathreen Irene Waltemate, and Mary (Brayton) Tompkins. George is survived by his children, Betty (Gary) Schaefer, Linda Hyde (Jay Cloud), Robert (Alyce) Niklich, and Mary (Dennis) Wise; grandchildren, Todd Schaefer, Tim Schaefer, Denise (Joe) Dupont, Derrick (Ane) Yates, Travis Niklich, Tracy (Jeremiah) Eye, Jordyn Lehr, Jennifer Wise, Jessica Wise, Angel Wise, and Heather Wise; great grandchildren, Haley Schaefer, Kaylee, Payton, and Nina Dupont, Preston, Parker, Phillips, and Phinley Eye, Kyly and Amari Oliver, Dakota Wise and Gracee Groth, Bishop and Devan Wallace, and Leigha Wise; great great grandchildren, Hailey and Layla Wise; and sister, Delores (the late Rudy) Waltemate. George was devoted member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville. He was a hard-working man and supported his family as a maintenance painter for Boeing, retiring after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Teamsters Union for over 60 years. George belonged to the YMCA and was passionate about gardening, making candy, and swimming. He also loved St. Louis Cardinals Baseballespecially when they were winning! His kind heart and gentle spirit will be missed by everyone who loved him. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneral.com. Service: Friends may visit on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory. Donations are appreciated to Signal Hill Lutheran Church, 8100 W Main St., Belleville, IL 62223.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019