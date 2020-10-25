1/1
George Noud
1930 - 2020
George Noud
July 31, 1930 - October 19, 2020
Shirley, Illinois - George H. Noud, 90, of Shirley, passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeff Stirnaman and Monsignor Doug Hennessey officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. It is recommended that those in attendance practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with services.
Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
George was born on July 31, 1930 in Madison, Illinois, a son to William and Ruth (Olsson) Noud. He married Anne L. Pagel on April 27, 1968 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Annette (Jeremy) Laskowski of Bloomington; and grandchildren, Jake Laskowski, Cole Laskowski, Sydney Bickerstaff, and Luke Laskowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, and two sisters.
George received his degree of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University. He went on to work for State Farm Insurance Companies in Underwriting and Management Planning for 38 years, retiring in 1996. While working he was a member of various professional organizations, including the National Association of Business Economists.
He served as Dale Township Trustee for several years. After he retired, he enjoyed traveling and helping on the farm with planting and harvesting for several years.
George was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he was part of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2422
October 22, 2020
Anneand family My thoughts and many prayers are with you all. Sorry I can´t be with you. Thoughts are with you. Hope to see you soon Anne.
Leatha Poshard
October 21, 2020
Anne and Annette, we are thinking about you and your family during this difficult time. I have fond memories of George, notably the time I helped plant trees on the north side of the farm to help block Pepper Ridge Development a few years before they broke ground. He was a great, kind and sweet man. I am proud to have known him and your family. Love and prayers. Glenn
Glenn Broadfield
October 21, 2020
Anne, Annette and family. So sorry for your loss and know that you will be in our prayers.
Zanna and Mike Connor
October 21, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Freddy and I always enjoyed visiting with you when we´d see you at restaurants. I know he´ll be missed.
Alice Alsene
October 21, 2020
Anne and family My sympathy at this time.
Arden Nowers (The Brack Shop)
October 21, 2020
Prayers and thoughts are with Anne and your family.
Leatha Poshard
October 21, 2020
I had the pleasure of working in the same department with George before his retirement. He was a kind man and shared his knowledge with many. Since we both lived in Dale Township we kept in touch after his retirement. I will never forget his visits back to the department and our chance to chat when he worked has an election judge. Deepest sympathy to the family.
Debra Heatherwick
